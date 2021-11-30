Kokoletsos to receive Warren County Historical Society award

The Warren County Historical Society has named John “Jack” Kokoletsos of Queensbury as the winner of the 2021 Hon. John D. Austin Contribution to History Award.

The award is presented annually to a local person who has demonstrated a consistent dedication to Warren County and regional history and genealogy through work or volunteer service and is given in memory of the late Judge John D. Austin of Queensbury, who was a founding member of the society.

Kokoletsos joined the historical society as a volunteer in 2003, served on various committees, and was appointed to the board of trustees, according to a WCHS news release. He was also a member of the French and Indian War Society, an organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation for the Hudson River, Lake George and Lake Champlain regions. During his 12 years with this organization, he authored two articles for its historical journal.

As an avid writer and author, he wrote his recollections of growing up in Glens Falls during World War II in Hometown Memories (2002). He authored an article entitled “Private Joseph Farnsworth: French and Indian War Militiaman" (2017), detailing the life and military service of a Kokoletsos ancestor who, in 1756, was stationed at Fort William Henry and was part of the Crown Point Expedition that was formed to attack a French stronghold at Fort Frederic on Lake Champlain.

He also authored a series of articles for “If Headstones Could Talk,” published in 2018 in the Granville Sentinel and Whitehall Times, offering extensive genealogical data pertinent to communities in and around Warren and Washington counties. His 2019 article, “Ebenezer Farnsworth: A Revolutionary Patriot,” detailed the life of a military man and ancestor who was part of the American Army that attacked British forces at Three Rivers in Canada.

In 2021, Kokoletsos published his third edition of the "Walter-Kokoletsos Genealogy: 1612 to Present," featuring his roots in Warren and Washington counties and focusing on the almost continuous service of his family lineage in the Armed Forces of the United States, with an emphasis on their contributions during the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War.

Kokoletsos will receive his award at the WCHS annual meeting on Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fort William Henry Conference Center in Lake George. Tickets for the brunch and ceremony are $28. Call 518-743-0734 to make a reservation.

