The state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation have partnered to create an interactive map of public drinking water supplies called "Know Your Water."
The site provides water-quality reports, information on the population a public water supply serves and other facts about drinking water.
It also has a map of New York's waters, linking to DEC reports about individual bodies' classifications, uses, pollutants and any management plans.
"Assuring the delivery of clean drinking water is critical to the public health and well-being of all New Yorkers," said Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, in a news release. "This website provides a more holistic picture of how water is protected even before it reaches the tap."
To learn more, go to water.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/waterqual/#/home.
Waterfleas impacting Lake Champlain
Two invasive fleas are wreaking havoc on anglers' lines in Lake Champlain, at least in the area of Shelburne Bay in Vermont.
Thousands of fishhook and spiny waterfleas were found clumped together on a fishing line in June, which the Lake Champlain Basin Program said made the line almost look like a long worm.
Boat launch stewards with the program noted in July that almost all of the fishing boats coming back from Shelburne Bay and Converse Bay had equipment inundated with the fleas. The fleas have no known impact to people (other than mucking up fishing lines), but they do eat native plankton and have ecological impacts on the lake.
Spiny waterflea was first confirmed in Lake Champlain in 2014, and fishhook waterflea was confirmed last summer.
"These invasive waterfleas pose a risk not only to the ecology of our lakes and ponds, but also to anglers' enjoyment of fishing," said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, in a news release. "We count on anglers and boaters both to clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment to prevent the spread of invasives. Species like the fishhook waterflea are easily overlooked, so closer inspection may be necessary."
Leave no trace campaign
From Aug. 7 to 14, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics will hold a campaign educating hikers and campers about how to reduce their impacts on the environment in the High Peaks Wilderness Area of the Adirondack Park.
The campaign is in partnership with the DEC, Subaru and the Adirondack Mountain Club.
There are multiple free events each day of the campaign. To learn more and register for the events, go to adk.org/participate-2019-hot-spot.
Learn about invasive species
The public is invited to learn more about terrestrial and aquatic invasive plants at an upcoming workshop.
It will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Hague Community Center, 9793 Graphite Mountain Road. Space is limited, and participants should register at lglc.org/events-and-programs.
Organized by the Lake George Land Conservancy, the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, the program will cover plant identification, removal techniques, spread prevention and other information, according to a release.
Twenty-five attendees, chosen at random, will take home a free tool kit to manage invasive species.
For more information, contact Monica Dore at mdore@lglc.org or 518-644-9673.
