Kiwanis group will light up Crandall Park with Spirits in the Trees

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Kiwanis will bring holiday cheer to Crandall Park with Spirits in the Trees on Sunday.

“People have been coming by and saying they love it, it’s just the best,” Glens Falls Kiwanis Treasurer Patricia Van Buren said Saturday.

Almost all of the trees are decorated and are awaiting the switch to be flipped on the lights. On Saturday afternoon, the park was cold and windy, but a few people were decorating their trees.

“The group down there decorating that tree is doing it in honor of an infant that passed and it’s incredible to hear about the meaning of each tree,” she said.

First of its kind in Glens Falls, Van Buren said the inspiration for trees was drawn from a similar event in Schaghticoke. She hopes with each year there will be more trees added to compensate for more community members wanting to take part.

“Last night there were groups of people here decorating and there was so much conversation and laughter between everyone, it’s beautiful to see the community bond,” she said.

The ceremony will include speeches from Kiwanis President Doug Shaver, Mayor Bill Collins, Queensbury United Methodist Church Pastor Chris Jewell, and more.

The trees will be simultaneously lit at 5:30 p.m. and seasonal music will be performed by the Queensbury High School Madrigals vocal group. The ceremony will be held at the Crandall Park bandstand and it is a free event to the public.

“It’s our first year and we have 100 trees on the lot. We’ve sold almost all of them. There’s just a few left and people are still calling,” Van Buren said. “Just an hour ago I got a call from a couple that wanted one.”

Organizers suggest showing up at 4:30 p.m. or earlier.

The schedule:

5:00 p.m.: Welcome to the Spirits in the Trees event: Doug Shaver, Kiwanis president

5:03 p.m.: Welcome to Crandall Park: Bill Collins, Glens Falls mayor

5:07 p.m.: Invocation, a holiday blessing: Pastor Chris Jewell, QUMC

5:10 p.m.: The Reading of the Trees: Kiwanis members Karl Klein, Peg Cassidy, Terry Goodemote and Kathy Naftaly

5:30 p.m.: Simultaneous lighting of the trees

5:35 p.m.: Introduction by Matt Gaulin: Seasonal Music: Queensbury High School Madrigals vocal group