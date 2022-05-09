Kiwanis Foundation to award scholarships in memory of Michael DuBray, Kay and Richard Saunders,

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation will award a renewable scholarship in memory of three community leaders — the late Kay and Richard “Dick” Saunders, and Michael DuBray.

Foundation President Larry Weaver, in a news release, said the annual scholarship of $2,500 is renewable for up to four years and will be awarded to two graduating high school seniors who are active in one of the 10 local high school Key Clubs that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls.

The scholarship is the Anthony J. "Tony" Palangi Scholarship, in the memory of Palangi, who was known as "Mr. Kiwanis" throughout the state due to his service as Kiwanis governor of New York state.

Beginning in 2018, the club began awarding the Tony Palangi Scholarship in memory of a fallen Kiwanian or a current devoted Kiwanian.

A total of $26,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 16 students, bringing the total to over $325,000 awarded by the foundation since 2006.

The Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls has 66 members and "together with the 284 members in the 10 local Key Clubs, we are a powerful volunteer force of 350 members strong," Weaver said.

"Members of the Saunders family have been an integral part of the fabric woven into the history of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club for over 30 years,” Weaver said. "Kay Saunders' daughter, Elizabeth Strader, joined Kiwanis in April 1990 and sponsored Kay as a member into the club in August of that same year as Kay began serving as councilwoman for the city of Glens Falls. For 16 years, Kay passionately advocated and served as an elected public official for the city. As a great ambassador to Kiwanis, as well as the city of Glens Falls, Kay went on to sponsor over 20 new members into the Kiwanis Club including her son Craig and daughter-in-law Lynn (Rick) Saunders."

Kay Saunders served on the club’s board of directors and chaired the interclub committee, where four members of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club would travel to share fellowship and a meal at one of the other 17 local Kiwanis clubs.

"Kay believed in three things: one must be knowledgeable about our past, active in our present and concerned and willing to work for our future," Weaver stated. "Together with her husband of nearly 62 years, Richard, they were servant leaders that led by example to make our communities a better place to live and raise a family."

"Dick worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance for 65 years. He was the first to become a season ticket holder for the AHL Red Wings, served as president and treasurer of the Red Wing Booster Club. They lived a philanthropic life and leave a legacy of three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren," Weaver said.

The club is also honoring Michael DuBray, a past president of the club "who passionately wore the Duck Race costume to promote one of our club's largest fundraisers.

"Michael was also a great ambassador for Kiwanis, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and the greater Glens Falls community. ... Michael never shied away from a challenge, persevered and always humorously greeted everyone with a smile and an infectious positive attitude. Michael was a fun-loving radio personality for 28 years on WCKM/WWSC," Weaver said. "He had an award-winning disc jockey business in which he generously volunteered his time and talents to deejay or emcee many community events like 'Dancing with the Stars,' Bowl for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Glens Falls city tree lighting and South Glens Falls Holiday Parade. He was a member of BPOE Lodge 81 Glens Falls, where he served as exalted ruler three terms and was a past state vice president."

To make a contribution in their memory, mail checks to the Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation Inc. P.O. Box 490, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or for more information about Kiwanis, contact Terry Goodemote at 518-792-6538. RSVP if you are interested in attending the scholarship award ceremonies on May 18 at Dunham’s Bay Resort on Lake George at 5:30 p.m. or June 1 at The Queensbury Hotel at noon.

