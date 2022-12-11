Kiwanis Club lights up Crandall Park in debut of new holiday event

GLENS FALLS — DeAnna Sutherland will celebrate the first Christmas without her mother, who died this year at 45.

"This is my family's first holiday season since losing my mom, Christina Sutherland Powers, to suicide back in August," Sutherland shared after Sunday's tree-lighting event in Crandall Park. "We were so touched when her co-workers, friends at Glens Falls Hospital Rehab reached out offering to decorate a tree in her honor. Spirits in the Trees has been a cathartic reminder that my mom's spirit is alive in others, and that we're not alone in navigating our grief through the holidays."

A new holiday fundraiser for the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, Spirits in the Trees offered families and organizations the opportunity to remember loved ones who died, or celebrate a special cause or group, by purchasing and personally decorating a tree in Crandall Park. The trees will be lighted until the first of the year.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said he was happy to see the community coming together, but he was even more grateful to "whoever brought the snow."

Kids in snowsuits rolled in the fresh-fallen powder as past Kiwanis Club presidents read through the names and dedications associated with each tree from behind a lectern on the bandstand.

Next to the stage, hot cocoa was offered under a tent for those who braved the cold to see the magic.

Local family photographer Tina Bapp decorated a tree in honor of her husband, Todd, who lost his battle with cancer earlier in the year.

"Todd, I hope you love having your red truck tree again this year," Bapp wrote in a post with photos of the tree. "I loaded it with pictures of us, your children, grandchildren. I also added a photo of you and your brothers and you and your sister and goddaughter. I think it completely represents you."

The almost 100 decorated trees simultaneously had their lights flipped on at 5:25 p.m. with the sounds of "Silent Night," courtesy of the Queensbury High School Madrigals vocal group, projecting from the bandstand.