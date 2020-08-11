Kingsbury 'worm wrangler' finds a business model wriggling in the dirt

Not only did the vermicast seeds sprout first by up to a week earlier, the plants when planted in outdoor soil grew bigger with bigger tomatoes and peppers than others fertilized with his usual Miracle Grow.

“And with the tomatoes, there were more on the plant,” he said, adding that he, to date, hasn’t had to pay for the worm castings and “tea” because “I’m the lab.”

“But I would pay for it if I had to,” he said.

Richmond said some customers buy worms to start their own compost fertilizer operations while others forgo dealing with worms and just buy the vermicast to improve their gardens.

“Some say they like the concept, but say 'not in my house,'" he said. “But they are contained and there’s no odor if you do it right.”

Although he has two sons, ages 17 and 19, and although they do help when asked, Richmond said the worm operation is pretty much his baby. He said he wanted to do something with the farm they live on and worms fit his already full-time work schedule.