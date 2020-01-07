Kingsbury woman gets prison in robbery case
Kingsbury woman gets prison in robbery case

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury woman who forcibly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride home has been sentenced to state prison for violating probation.

Stacey Altarac, 32, pleaded guilty in 2018 to third-degree robbery for the February 2018 incident in Kingsbury. Police said Altarac stole the victim’s purse and fled to her home on Seventh Avenue, where police later located her and recovered the purse and some of its contents.

She was sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation after the guilty plea, but was found to have violated probation late last year.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed a 1-1/3- to 4-year prison term, with credit for the jail time she already served.

