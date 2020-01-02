Kingsbury woman accused of welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury woman faces charges for allegedly using false information to get food stamp benefits, police said.

Tia L. Hayes, 32, of Deer Run Drive, is accused of providing false information to the Washington County Department of Social Services to receive $1,596 in public assistance, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

She was charged with felony counts of welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Hayes was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

Sheriff's investigators Matt Ashton and Jennifer Noble and Deputy Jason Diamond handle the case.

