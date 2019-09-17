KINGSBURY — The Town Board on Monday delayed deciding on whether to lease access to a mining company for a right of way that leads into the town’s sand and gravel mine off Tripoli Road.
Ellsworth and Son Excavating is considering seeking to lease access to Haul Road, which directly connects to Tripoli Road, in order to reach a section of its gravel mine bordering town land.
The company's intention is to limit neighborhood impact by using an existing road instead of building another one.
The board held a public comment session on the issue at its Monday night meeting. Several residents spoke, voicing concerns over safety, noise pollution and declining property values if the amount of large truck traffic were to increase.
Many stated there is already a problem with large vehicle traffic.
The board decided to hold off making a final decision. First, Town Board members will determine if there was a traffic study conducted in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation permit the business already possesses for the property, and if there is another access point for the gravel pit that may offer an alternative option.
