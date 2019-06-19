The Chazen Companies will be helping the Kingsbury Town Board map its sewer system.
The Town Board voted Monday night to hire the firm at a cost no greater than $5,000. The town currently has no comprehensive map of its sewer lines, said Supervisor Dana Hogan.
A map would not only help with maintenance, it would allow the town to better prepare for expansion, consolidation or development projects.
"It's pretty much necessary before you can do anything else in the town," said Councilman William Haessly. "Knowing what you have is important."
Zoning update
The Kingsbury Town Board passed a local law Monday night, changing the zoning to industrial along the southern side of Route 196.
The change was made in order for Earth Waste & Metal to operate its junkyard at the former Washington County transfer station. The business had already been operating there, but the transfer station had been grandfathered in. Now that Earth Waste & Metal owns the property, it needed to apply for a junkyard permit, which required the zoning change.
No one spoke during the public comment portion before council members passed the local law.
Waite Road repairs
Waite Road in Kingsbury will be shut down for a couple of weeks, starting July 8, said Highway Superintendent Michael Graham.
The town will be replacing a culvert. It will also be doing some maintenance to the shoulders of the road, so the slopes are more gradual.
Graham said he will be notifying residents in the area with fliers closer to the closure date.
Bentley Road speed limit reduction
Bentley Road may get a lower speed limit.
The Kingsbury Town Board voted Monday night to petition the state Department of Transportation for a lower limit.
The road is currently 55 mph, with some 35 mph warning signs on bends. A local resident wrote Hogan and asked the town to consider reducing the speed for people's safety.
"It is very dangerous out there," said Councilman Dan Washburn.
Hogan said the process for changing speed limits involves a traffic study and could take six months to a year. In the meantime, he has noticed the Washington County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police doing more patrols in the area.
Groundbreaking for bike trail
Officials from the New York State Canal Corp. and the Empire State Trail will hold a groundbreaking for a nearly 10-mile segment of the path in Washington County.
The segment will link the Glens Falls Feeder Connector Trail in Fort Edward with Champlain Canal Lock C-9 in Fort Ann. The trail is part of the 750-mile Empire State Trail.
The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Champlain Canal Lock C-9 in Fort Ann.
