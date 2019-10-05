{{featured_button_text}}
KINGSBURY — The Town Board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the tentative 2020 budget.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall. 

The regular Town Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

