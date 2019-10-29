FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury teen was acquitted of a rape charge Tuesday in Washington County Court after a seven-day trial in a case the young man's defense lawyer called a "travesty."
Logan W. Bump, 17, was found not guilty of a first-degree rape count that accused him of having sex with a teen who was too intoxicated by alcohol use to consent. The encounter occurred Jan. 20, 2018 at a home in Kingsbury.
Bump's lawyer, William Montgomery, called the case "the biggest travesty of justice I have seen in 30 years" to prosecute a young man who was 16-year-old based on allegations raised by a 17-year-old who had been drinking.
Bump had not been drinking, and went to sleep by himself to be awakened by the 17-year-old getting in bed with him, according to Montgomery. He rebuffed the woman after they "fooled around" for a few minutes, prompting her to become "humiliated" and claim she was raped, Montgomery said.
DNA evidence showed the two had sexual contact, but did not corroborate the rape claim, Montgomery noted.
Bump went to the Vaughn Road home to hang out with friends and go four-wheeling, and instead found an underage drinking party, according to Montgomery.
"He didn't have a lick of alcohol. Everyone at the party testified to that," Montgomery said. "This was a child who was staring at double digit years in a maximum-security prison for something he didn't do."
He said the complainant did not report the rape allegations until nearly 3 months later, and Washington County sheriff's officers arrested Bump last February.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said his office knew going into the trial that the case was a tough one to prove under the circumstances of having an alleged victim who had been drinking to the point she couldn't legally consent to sexually contact.
"We believed her and we supported her," Jordan said. "We know these are very difficult cases. We wanted to make sure the victim had her day in court and we presented the evidence."
Montgomery said Bump was kicked out of school and lost his job after his arrest, and was allowed back this year. But school officials had him under police guard at the regional BOCES complex when allowed back to classes, his lawyer said.
"He has had a police officer within 10 feet of him at all times,'" Montgomery said.
He also questioned why the adult who witnesses said brought alcohol to the party was not prosecuted. Efforts to reach the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division were not successful Tuesday afternoon.
The rape count was punishable by up to 25 years in state prison. Bump rejected a plea deal before trial that included a 5-year prison sentence and 20 years on parole.
