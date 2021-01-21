Kingsbury residents express opposition to two large-scale housing projects

KINGSBURY — Residents on Wednesday urged the town’s Planning Board to vote against two large housing developments that have been proposed off Dix Avenue — including a 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road — arguing the projects would strain town resources, lead to greater flooding and add more traffic to the town’s already congested roadways.
Dozens attended a virtual board meeting to express concerns that the projects would not only disrupt the nature of the rural town, but diminish property values and burden the town’s school system and emergency services that at times have struggled to meet the existing demand.
In addition to the Dean Road project, developer Richard Schermerhorn is proposing to build a 96-unit townhouse development at the former drive-in movie theater location on Dix Avenue. Schermerhorn received approval to build a 100-unit senior-housing facility on the 14-acre property in 2015, but is now seeking to reduce the number of units and open the townhouses to all age groups.
The site was contaminated by PCBs decades ago, but has since been cleaned up and approved for construction by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
But residents expressed concerns that any missed contaminants would be disrupted and lead to adverse health effects. The property, they said, is better left undisturbed.
"What kind of health problems would there be for folks after you come back and disturb that soil again?" asked Anne Brancati.
Both projects were tabled by the board, which remained silent most of the night as residents expressed their concerns and the projects' engineers and developers answered questions.
But one board member, Randy Weaver, said he was concerned the Dean Road project would strain the town’s resources.
“I really think it’s going to put a strain on all of our resources in the area,” he said.
Wednesday's meeting will likely spark a debate about the future direction of Kingsbury as the town enters the early stages of updating its master plan for the first time in decades.
But residents were firm in their belief that large-scale housing developments were not appropriate for the town and expressed concerns about what Kingsbury would look like if the projects were approved.
“It’s probably going to be the city of Kingsbury by the time we’re done with these apartment buildings,” said Jessica Stevens, a lifelong resident. “It’s not going to be a town, a little rural environment, anymore. It’s going to be a city.”
Those living along Dean Road have been fiercely opposed to developer William Nikas’ plans to build a 252-unit apartment complex since learning of the project late last year. The project would consist of nine three-story buildings and 504 parking spots and would be built at the site of a former quarry at 35 Dean Road.
Larger projects have been approved at the site dating back to the early 2000s, but have fallen through for various reasons.
Nikas, who constructed the adjacent Quarry Circle development, said he has scaled back the project to better fit the area and has geared the apartments toward smaller families.
Each unit would be two bedrooms and a portion of the available apartments would be reserved for senior citizens.
Still, neighbors have circulated petitions, displayed yard signs opposing the project and sent numerous emails and letters to the Planning Board voicing concerns.
Donald Carlino, whose property sits directly across the street from where the project would be built, urged board members to use “common sense” when considering whether to approve the project.
He’s concerned how blasting at the site would impact his property as well as the high water table in the area. Flooding is a recurring problem along Dean Road, with some residents operating sump pumps year round in order to keep their basements dry.
Traffic on Dean Road was also a concern for Carlino, who said the project’s approval was “an accident that is going to happen.”
Speeding on the winding road is a persistent problem and accidents are not uncommon. Adding more cars would only exacerbate the issue, Carlino said.
“I don’t have a problem with people being around me and having a nice place to live. But I am totally dead set against 252 apartments,” he said.
Nikas, who is developing the project with a pair of partners he declined to disclose, said blasting at the site would be minimal since each building would be constructed on slabs and any damage would be covered by the blasting company's insurance policy.
“I would require that because the last thing I would want is for you to bring an action against me, let alone for your foundation to crack,” he said. “I think you’ll find that the blasting industry is well protected, well qualified and they’re very highly insured.”
As far as traffic, Nikas pointed to a 2015 study conducted by the towns of Queensbury and Kingsbury and the city of Glens Falls on the Dix Avenue corridor, which found the proposed housing complexes would have little impact on the traffic along the busy stretch of roadway.
But residents said the study was outdated and needed to be redone before the project was approved.
Others said the town's master plan — which is in the early stages of being redeveloped — should also be updated before any large-scale projects are approved.
"Maybe all these things should go on hold temporarily until the town reassesses its position on zoning and where it wants to see things in this community," said Charles Doty, a Dean Road resident whose property abuts the proposed complex.
Robert Dingham, chairman of the Planning Board, said there were valid concerns raised, but noted the board must take into considering the town's current laws when making a decision to approve a project.
"If you don't want more development I think you got to go to the town to let them know, because the way the code is written now, there are a number of things that are allowed," he said.
The Planning Board is expected to meet again next month.
