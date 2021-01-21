Kingsbury residents express opposition to two large-scale housing projects

“I don’t have a problem with people being around me and having a nice place to live. But I am totally dead set against 252 apartments,” he said.

Nikas, who is developing the project with a pair of partners he declined to disclose, said blasting at the site would be minimal since each building would be constructed on slabs and any damage would be covered by the blasting company's insurance policy.

“I would require that because the last thing I would want is for you to bring an action against me, let alone for your foundation to crack,” he said. “I think you’ll find that the blasting industry is well protected, well qualified and they’re very highly insured.”

As far as traffic, Nikas pointed to a 2015 study conducted by the towns of Queensbury and Kingsbury and the city of Glens Falls on the Dix Avenue corridor, which found the proposed housing complexes would have little impact on the traffic along the busy stretch of roadway.

But residents said the study was outdated and needed to be redone before the project was approved.

Others said the town's master plan — which is in the early stages of being redeveloped — should also be updated before any large-scale projects are approved.