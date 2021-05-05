Kingsbury Planning Board meeting canceled due to legal notice issue

KINGSBURY — A special Planning Board meeting to discuss a proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road was canceled just hours before its scheduled start time on Wednesday after it was determined that proper legal notice was not provided.
Todd Humiston, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, notified town officials of the cancellation in an email shortly before 2:30 p.m. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“Due to a legal issue with the notification process we will have to cancel tonight's meeting,” the email read. “More information will follow.”
Wednesday’s meeting, which was scheduled to take place at the Kingsbury firehouse along Burgoyne Avenue, was expected to be widely attended by Dean Road residents, who have been seeking to block plans by developer William Nikas to construct a 252-unit apartment complex at 35 Dean Road.
The project calls for nine three-story buildings and enough parking to accommodate 504 vehicles. The buildings would be built on concrete slabs and half the units would be reserved for senior citizens age 55 and older.
But residents have been fiercely opposed to the project, arguing the proposed complex would lead to increased flooding and traffic along the narrow roadway.
Some have also expressed concerns about the burden the complex would have on the local school district and emergency services.
More than 60 residents attended a virtual Planning Board meeting in January to express their concerns about the project, which was eventually tabled.
But the meeting was plagued by numerous disruptions, which had some residents calling for the project to be tabled until an in-person meeting could be held.
In February, the town moved to suspend all public hearings associated with large-scale development projects until until they could be held in-person.
Wednesday’s meeting would have allowed for up to 50 attendees.
It’s unclear when the meeting will be rescheduled, though the Planning Board is expected to hold its regular monthly meeting on May 19.
