Kingsbury Planning Board meeting canceled due to legal notice issue

KINGSBURY — A special Planning Board meeting to discuss a proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road was canceled just hours before its scheduled start time on Wednesday after it was determined that proper legal notice was not provided.

Todd Humiston, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, notified town officials of the cancellation in an email shortly before 2:30 p.m. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“Due to a legal issue with the notification process we will have to cancel tonight's meeting,” the email read. “More information will follow.”

Wednesday’s meeting, which was scheduled to take place at the Kingsbury firehouse along Burgoyne Avenue, was expected to be widely attended by Dean Road residents, who have been seeking to block plans by developer William Nikas to construct a 252-unit apartment complex at 35 Dean Road.

The project calls for nine three-story buildings and enough parking to accommodate 504 vehicles. The buildings would be built on concrete slabs and half the units would be reserved for senior citizens age 55 and older.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}