Kingsbury pipeline company seeks to buy airport industrial park lot to store vehicles

KINGSBURY — A pipeline company is interested in buying a lot in the Airport Industrial Park to store its vehicles because it is running out of room at its current property in Kingsbury.
Kenyon Pipeline wants to buy Lot 3 on County Line Road.
Rick Kenyon, sales manager, on Wednesday told the executive committee of the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency that the company makes liners that are used for wastewater and stormwater pipes. It has clients in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. There is a lot of demand, he said.
The business employs about 35 people during its peak time in the summer and has about 15 to 20 people on two full-time crews. They install about 5,000 to 8,000 feet of liners per week, according to Kenyon.
“Last year, we put in around 250,000 to 300,000 yards,” he said.
“To do any more, we’ve got to get bigger,” he added.
However, the business is limited by its site at 68 Park Road.
“We’re bursting at the seams where we are,” he said.
Within the last two years, the business added 1,000 square feet to what was a 13,200-square-foot building, Kenyon said. The rest of the site is taken up by 40 vehicles and equipment parked there.
Kenyon said the business would like to stay in the area.
“We’ve got good neighbors — Washington County, Kingsbury, they’re good people to work with,” he said. “I think it’s a great location over there.”
Jack Kelley, real estate consultant for the IDA, said the agency has typically been selling property for about $25,000 per buildable acre. Lot 3 is about 2.5 acres but only 2 acres is buildable.
There are no plans at the moment to construct a building on this piece of property, Kenyon said. However, he did not rule it out.
Moving the vehicles to the County Line Road site would free up space at the existing site to expand, he said.
Kara Lais, attorney for the board, said the sale would require the IDA board to waive the requirements that these lots only be used for light manufacturing, assembly, research or laboratory operation. There is also a requirement prohibiting outdoor storage unless it is visually screened from adjacent properties.
Kenyon said the company did not want to construct a fence because of the costs. He said the site would be maintained.
“We’re not going to store a bunch of junk out there,” he said.
If the offer is accepted, the full IDA board would have to vote on it.
The IDA has extended an offer of $51,000 for the property and Kenyon will take it under advisement.
The industrial park has 24 lots available. Among some of the businesses that are located in the park are Kingsbury Printing, Rozell Industries, StoredTech and Mohawk Industrial Werks.
