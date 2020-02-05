Kingsbury pipeline company seeks to buy airport industrial park lot to store vehicles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenyon said the business would like to stay in the area.

“We’ve got good neighbors — Washington County, Kingsbury, they’re good people to work with,” he said. “I think it’s a great location over there.”

Jack Kelley, real estate consultant for the IDA, said the agency has typically been selling property for about $25,000 per buildable acre. Lot 3 is about 2.5 acres but only 2 acres is buildable.

There are no plans at the moment to construct a building on this piece of property, Kenyon said. However, he did not rule it out.

Moving the vehicles to the County Line Road site would free up space at the existing site to expand, he said.

Kara Lais, attorney for the board, said the sale would require the IDA board to waive the requirements that these lots only be used for light manufacturing, assembly, research or laboratory operation. There is also a requirement prohibiting outdoor storage unless it is visually screened from adjacent properties.

Kenyon said the company did not want to construct a fence because of the costs. He said the site would be maintained.

“We’re not going to store a bunch of junk out there,” he said.