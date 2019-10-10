{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — The Town Board on Monday voted to submit a request to the state to reduce the speed limit on Tripoli Road.

The decision came after a public comment session at the town’s prior meeting, where residents voiced concerns about safety, as well as noise issues with large vehicles using jake breaks to reduce their speed.

Kingsbury Highway Superintendent Michael Graham said that Fort Ann Highway Superintendent Paul Winchell was on board with the request, as part of the road is in the town of Fort Ann.

Graham estimated it will likely be at least a year for the process to be complete and the speed reduced. He said he believes it will likely be changed from the current 55 mph to 45 mph.

In other business, Town Clerk Cynthia Bardin reported that Deputy Clerk Sylvia Weaver will be retiring in the near future.

“There’s no set date yet, but it will be a huge loss for the town. She’s been here 30 years,” Bardin said.

Town Supervisor Dana Hogan agreed, praising Weaver for her many years of excellent service to the town.

The meeting ended with the board in executive session to discuss legal matters pertaining to the town. Hogan recused himself from the session.

