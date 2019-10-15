{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man who was arrested in June for selling cocaine in Washington County has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison.

Lonsdale N. Stuffle, 25, pleaded guilty last month  to criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with a multi-agency investigation led by State Police.

Police said Stuffle sold cocaine on multiple occasions. He was arrested last June.

Police said Stuffle was living with a woman on Dix Avenue when the drug sales took place.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 2 years in prison to be followed by a year on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments