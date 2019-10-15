FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man who was arrested in June for selling cocaine in Washington County has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison.
Lonsdale N. Stuffle, 25, pleaded guilty last month to criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with a multi-agency investigation led by State Police.
Police said Stuffle sold cocaine on multiple occasions. He was arrested last June.
Police said Stuffle was living with a woman on Dix Avenue when the drug sales took place.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 2 years in prison to be followed by a year on parole.
