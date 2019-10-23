FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man who sexually abused a young child and used the victim to make child pornography is headed to state prison for up to 11 years.
Billy J. Ruth, 33, pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges of first-degree sexual abuse and use of a child in a sexual performance.
He agreed to a plea deal that will require him to serve a minimum of 7 years and a maximum of 11 years in state prison, as well as 10 years on parole when he is released. Ruth will also have to register as a sex offender.
Ruth was arrested by State Police in June for sexual contact with the child, who was under the age of 11 and was acquainted with him.
A Washington County grand jury later charged him with five felonies and a misdemeanor for the sex assault as well as counts that accuse him of videotaping the molestation and preserving the video, court records show.
Ruth faces a charge of first-degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with the child, as well as counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police said there was no evidence that the video was shared with anyone.
His lawyer, Martin McGuinness, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Ruth, who authorities said had two prior felony convictions for unspecified crimes in Texas, is being held in Washington County Jail, pending sentencing Nov. 11 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
