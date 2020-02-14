Kingsbury man jailed on domestic violence charges

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man has been jailed on felony and misdemeanor charges that allege he attacked another person and violated an order of protection.

Matthew A. Ploof, 30, faces a six-count indictment that alleges he choked the victim, held them against their will and damaged property, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office. No injuries were reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He faces three felony charges of aggravated family offense, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment, records show.

After his indictment, Ploof was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection, records show.

He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 4