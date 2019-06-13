KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man was jailed on four felony charges Wednesday for allegedly selling cocaine in Washington County, records show.
Lonsdale N. Stuffle, 25, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after a multi-agency investigation led by State Police, according to an indictment filed in Washington County Court.
Police said Lonsdale is a native of New York City with ties to Albany who was living with a woman on Dix Avenue when the drug sales took place.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Washington County Court and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
State Police were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Hudson Falls Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.