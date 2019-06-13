{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man was jailed on four felony charges Wednesday for allegedly selling cocaine in Washington County, records show.

Lonsdale N. Stuffle, 25, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after a multi-agency investigation led by State Police, according to an indictment filed in Washington County Court.

Police said Lonsdale is a native of New York City with ties to Albany who was living with a woman on Dix Avenue when the drug sales took place.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Washington County Court and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

State Police were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Hudson Falls Police.

