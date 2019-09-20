FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man who was arrested in June for selling cocaine in Washington County is headed to state prison for 2 years.
Lonsdale N. Stuffle, 25, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with a multi-agency investigation led by State Police.
Stuffle was accused of selling cocaine on multiple occasions.
Police said Stuffle is a native of New York City with ties to Albany who was living with a woman on Dix Avenue when the drug sales took place.
He is being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing Oct. 4 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. Under the terms of a plea deal, he likely faces 2 years in prison to be followed by 1 year on parole.
