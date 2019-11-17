{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Kingsbury man is headed to state prison for up to 3 years for repeatedly violating an order of protection.

Gregory A. Nix, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, for violating an order of protection earlier this year.

Nix agreed to a plea deal that includes a 1- to 3-year sentence in state prison when he is sentenced Dec. 6 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

