FORT EDWARD -- A Kingsbury man is headed to state prison for up to 3 years for repeatedly violating an order of protection.
Gregory A. Nix, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, for violating an order of protection earlier this year.
Nix agreed to a plea deal that includes a 1- to 3-year sentence in state prison when he is sentenced Dec. 6 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
