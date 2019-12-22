Kingsbury man gets jail, probation for felony

FORT EDWARD -- A Kingsbury man was sentenced to jail and probation Friday for violating an order of protection, the female victim saying she lived in "shear terror" of him.
The woman told Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan that Gregory A. Nix, 46, "scared the living daylights" out of her.
Nix pleaded guilty last month to first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, for repeatedly violating an order of protection.
He had no statement as McKeighan sentenced him to 6 months in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation. Nix will get credit for time served in jail as he awaited disposition of the case.