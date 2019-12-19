Kingsbury man charged with prescription drug sale
0 comments

Kingsbury man charged with prescription drug sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man faces two felony charges for allegedly selling prescription drugs during a police investigation, according to police.

Jaron M. Paradise, 24, was accused of selling the drug Suboxone during a multi-agency investigation in recent months.

Paradise was charged with counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Sheriff's Offices in Washington and Warren counties, Hudson Falls Police and Glens Falls Police handled the case. Investigator Harold Spiezio made the arrest.

Jaron Paradise

Paradise
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News