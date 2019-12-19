Kingsbury man charged with prescription drug sale

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man faces two felony charges for allegedly selling prescription drugs during a police investigation, according to police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaron M. Paradise, 24, was accused of selling the drug Suboxone during a multi-agency investigation in recent months.

Paradise was charged with counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Sheriff's Offices in Washington and Warren counties, Hudson Falls Police and Glens Falls Police handled the case. Investigator Harold Spiezio made the arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0