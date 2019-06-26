KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man was jailed Wednesday after he was charged with sexually abusing a child, according to State Police.
Billy J. Ruth, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after State Police were contacted to investigate allegations he fondled a child younger than 11, records show.
Police said Ruth was acquainted with the child.
He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail, as no bail could be set because he has two prior felony convictions in Texas, officials said.
State Police said anyone with information about Ruth's actions was asked to call Investigator David Mosher at 518-692-3016.
