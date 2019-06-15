KINGSBURY — Multiple fire departments from around the region responded to a working structure fire on Vaughn Road near Mead’s Lumber on Saturday evening.
It only took firefighters about 50 minutes to knock down the blaze that heavily damaged the rear section of the two-story structure at 1210 Vaughn Road.
According to initial scanner reports, the fire was called out at 7:35 p.m. and the residence had been evacuated.
On scene, emergency response vehicles lined more than a quarter mile of Vaughn Road near the home.
Firefighters from Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co., Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Co., West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Co., and Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., responded to the call.
At about 8 p.m., emergency medical responders were assisting several firefighters with fluids and hydration.
The Washington County Bureau of Fire Investigators was already on scene, investigating the blaze.
According to Washington County property records, the home, built in 1860, is owned by Wayne Hurd and is also home to Hurd Trucking.
The Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. was in charge of the call.
