BALLSTON SPA — A couple from Kingsbury have pleaded guilty to felony charges for their arrest in a drug case last November in Clifton Park
Vasco D. Hale Jr., 43, and Amber Carter, 32, both of Geer Road, were arrested after a Nov. 12 traffic stop on the Northway in Clifton Park led to the seizure of cocaine, according to State Police.
Both were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as there was a child with them, police said.
Hale pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Carter pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony as well.
Hale as two prior felony convictions and is on parole for a felony drug conviction from Saratoga County Court last year. He also has a prior felony drug conviction in Warren County.
He is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing July 30, and faces a mandatory state prison sentence. Carter was sentenced to time served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.