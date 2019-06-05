{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A couple from Kingsbury have pleaded guilty to felony charges for their arrest in a drug case last November in Clifton Park

Vasco D. Hale Jr., 43, and Amber Carter, 32, both of Geer Road, were arrested after a Nov. 12 traffic stop on the Northway in Clifton Park led to the seizure of cocaine, according to State Police. 

Both were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as there was a child with them, police said.

Hale pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Carter pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony as well.

Hale as two prior felony convictions and is on parole for a felony drug conviction from Saratoga County Court last year. He also has a prior felony drug conviction in Warren County.

He is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing July 30, and faces a mandatory state prison sentence. Carter was sentenced to time served.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments