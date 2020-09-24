Kingsbury considering firearms law

KINGSBURY — The Town Board is weighing whether to let concealed carry permit holders bring their firearms onto town property.
A proposed new law would also allow police and peace officers to bring their firearms, and anyone could leave their firearm in a locked case in a locked vehicle.
The board held a public hearing Monday and will continue the public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
“They didn’t come to a decision,” Town Clerk Cynthia Bardin said of the board.
In addition, the supervisor was not able to attend the meeting.
A vote could be held after the public hearing on Oct. 5.
The town has had a law since 2005 that essentially bans people from bringing firearms onto town property. In 2005, the board voted to ban firearms except if a police officer, security guard or member of the military needed to carry a gun onto town property as part of their job.
Both the 2005 law and the proposed law allow the Town Board to authorize a town employee or town officer to carry a firearm on town property.
In 2005, the law was justified partly as a safety measure.
“This Town Board finds that firearms are dangerous weapons that often cause accidental deaths and injuries and are frequently used in the commission of crimes, particularly homicides and assaults,” the 2005 law states. “This Town Board finds that possession of firearms on town property poses a serious threat to the health, safety and general welfare of town employees and other persons lawfully on the property of the town.”
In addition, the law was justified as a way to protect employees from intimidation.
“This Town Board also finds that possession of firearms by persons on town property may seriously impair the performance of essential government functions by way of threat or intimidation to town employees or others,” the law states.
The proposed new law cites the New York Safe Act instead of the description of ways in which firearms could be dangerous, but also states that some guns on town property could be intimidating.
“This Town Board also finds non-concealed possession of firearms by persons on town property may impair the performance of government functions by way of intimidation to town employees or others,” the proposal states.
