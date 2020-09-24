Kingsbury considering firearms law

KINGSBURY — The Town Board is weighing whether to let concealed carry permit holders bring their firearms onto town property.

A proposed new law would also allow police and peace officers to bring their firearms, and anyone could leave their firearm in a locked case in a locked vehicle.

The board held a public hearing Monday and will continue the public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

“They didn’t come to a decision,” Town Clerk Cynthia Bardin said of the board.

In addition, the supervisor was not able to attend the meeting.

A vote could be held after the public hearing on Oct. 5.

The town has had a law since 2005 that essentially bans people from bringing firearms onto town property. In 2005, the board voted to ban firearms except if a police officer, security guard or member of the military needed to carry a gun onto town property as part of their job.

Both the 2005 law and the proposed law allow the Town Board to authorize a town employee or town officer to carry a firearm on town property.

In 2005, the law was justified partly as a safety measure.