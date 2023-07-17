SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Doug Bohannon and his wife Alison have owned Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center for 10 years and as they celebrate their aluminum anniversary, Doug has received national recognition as the 2023 “National Proprietor of the Year,” by the Bowling Proprietors Association of America (BPAA).

An award ceremony was held June 27, 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

“It was a cool week, they treated me like royalty,” he said. “Since we’ve grown so much in 10 years, there’s just tons of people that make it happen. Whether it be our staff or friends, it’s just a lot of people that make it happen, so we took a bunch of them with us so they could be a part of it.”

Bohannon said that for him, it was an honor just to be recognized in an organization comprising of 3,500 professional peers at the industry awards luncheon.

“I wrote a great big speech. I don’t know how it went on,” he said. “Everybody said it was great, my wife said I had some people tearing up in the crowd.”

This is not the first national recognition for the alley. In 2021, the center hosted the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Albany Open Tournament and the Professional Women’s US Open in 2022.

“That was a weeklong event that culminated with a live TV final on CBS Sports on a Tuesday night here,” he said. “This place was jammed.”

He started in 1999. After changing career lanes from truck driver to a more stationary career, Bohannon started as a “pin-chaser” in 1999 at a bowling center in Lake George doing mechanical work on the pin-setters. From there he became the head mechanic for the entire facility and eventually worked his way into management.

“On a whim,” he said, he asked the district manager, who also oversaw its South Glens Falls location, if Bowl New England, Inc., the company which owned both facilities, would consider selling one or both of them. As it turned out, both locations were up for grabs.

“We ended up on (the South Glens Falls location) because the opportunity to grow was that much better,” Bohannon said.

On July 18, 2013, Bohannon and his wife closed the deal on the bowling center.

Throughout the decade, Bohannon said they’ve worked on renovation projects of various degrees to update the facility, eventually transforming it into something completely new.

“If you were here 10 years ago, it’s totally different. Everything is totally different,” he said. “It used to look like a circus tent. Bowl New England had a thing with colors.”

In 2021, Bohannon said they gave the place a complete makeover, in part to help people spread out during the pandemic.

In July 2020, just as states were starting to shut down businesses due to pandemic concerns, Bohannon became the president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors.

“Immediately the phone starts ringing, people start calling, ‘What are going to do to get us open, we need to sue the governor’,” he said. “I said, ‘No, we’re not going to sue. There’s a better way to do it.’”

Bohannon began a statewide campaign with public officials and representatives from the media and bowling world, showcasing how bowling alleys could become community havens during quarantine if they utilized their big, open spaces, sanitized their facilities and kept people safe.

“Three weeks after I became president, New York state was opened up again. I like the think we had a lot to do with it.”

He may not be wrong.

“For the last two years, since the pandemic ended and all the restrictions went away, bowling, nationwide, has just been huge,” he said. It may have been the coordinated messaging. “For whatever reason, it’s just popular right now and everybody’s doing it and we love it.”

Bohannon’s facility in South Glens Falls boasts a 42-lane bowling alley, video game arcade, a full-service bar and snack bar, two escape rooms, and a karaoke lounge. The escape rooms and karaoke lounge used to be large birthday party rooms. There again, the pandemic played a role, as families did not want to host parties in the smaller spaces. He moved the parties out onto the lanes where people spread out, and put smaller groups in the rooms. Bohannon credited his wife, as she travels for work outside the bowling center, as the main driver for the karaoke lounge.

Each year he and his wife host two fundraising events for the South High Marathon Dance, and in March, they broke the $100,000 fundraising mark for Big Brother and Big Sisters.

For Cancer Free Kids, they donate $25 whenever someone bowls a perfect 300 game or 800 in a series. In 10 years, it has netted between $25,000 and $30,000, and in April, the “Kingpin Alley’s Research Grant” was named in honor of their efforts.

“We had a friend who, when she was 11, was diagnosed with lymphoma and she only made it 11 months,” he said. “It gets to the point now where someone shoots a 300 game, you might hear them say, ‘Hey, here’s another $25 for the kids,’” he said.

“For us, it makes us feel good and it honors the memory of a dear friend of ours.”

“We do it because it’s good for the community, it’s good for the bowlers, it’s good for bowling,” he said. “My whole goal is, when people want to do something for entertainment, keep it here in South Glens Falls. Instead of spending their money in another county or another town, keep it here.”