King Crimson band coming to Cool Insuring Arena in June

GLENS FALLS — King Crimson will bring its We Paint Electric Rhythm Colour Tour to Cool Insuring Arena on June 16 for an 8 p.m. show, arena officials announced Monday.

King Crimson will be joined by special guest The Zappa Band.

Tickets start at $49.50 and will go on sale to the public at noon Friday.

For tickets, call 855-432-2849, visit coolinsuringarena.com or visit the box office at the arena.

The band returned to live performance in 2014, including two shows at the Roman amphitheater in Pompeii.

King Crimson's 3-hour shows regularly include material from 12 of their 13 studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album, "In the Court of the Crimson King."

The new eight-piece lineup plays many historic pieces that the band has never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics, according to a news release.

There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey.

In addition to the drummers, band members include Robert Fripp, Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Mel Collins.

