Kindness Closet moves to larger space in South Glens Falls, thanks to teacher and $100,000 grant

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Kindness Closet is a closet no longer.
The place where needy families can get clothing, toiletries and other household items has gone from a small room off Tanglewood Elementary School’s cafeteria into its own freestanding building on the school grounds.
Reading teacher Jamie Metivier started the closet about 15 years ago with just clothing for her own students. Then it expanded to include household items and encompassed the entire school.
One year ago, Metivier found out she was getting a $100,000 Thank America’s Teachers grant through Farmers Insurance to expand the closet.
Metivier said she is excited to see it finally completed.
“It’s great. We had our grand opening on Saturday and it went well,” she said.
Garden Time, of Wilton, provided the building and laid the foundation. The building came as a shell and Garden Time put the trusses up and installed the windows, according to Metivier. O’Leary Doors put in the overhead doors and Harold Clune did the electrical work.
The project cost about $70,000 total, which left some money left for the grant to continue buying items, according to Metivier.
“That needs to be spent by the end of the year, so I have been spending that. And that’s how we bought most of the stuff,” she said.
The building initially was unheated. However, Metivier said after hearing about the initiative, two companies came forward and Jack Hall Plumbing offered to donate a heating unit.
The school has 10 times the amount of space for the Kindness Closet that it had in the old location. Metivier said the old space is now being freed up for storage of chairs for assemblies.
“It’s a domino effect. We’re still working on shifting from one spot to the other,” she said.
The closet is now being used by the district’s other three elementary schools — Moreau, Ballard, Harrison Avenue, as well as the middle school and high school.
“We have families that are so appreciative,” she said.
Five families attended the grand opening, according to Metivier.
“It’s a start. The word’s got to get out,” she said.
The closet will be open once per month on a Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Among the items that are available free of charge are clothing, toilet paper, dish detergent, tissues, cleaning products and other household supplies. Irving Tissue donated napkins, tissues and toilet paper.
Items like baby wipes and shampoo cannot be stored in the closet because it is outside, she added.
The closet operates on a points system, according to Metivier. Small items like toiletries are worth 1 point. More expensive goods like sheets and blankets are worth 3 points. Families are allotted 10 points when they come in.
Metivier said she is trying to provide some extra items that do not cost any points. For the grand opening, there were socks.
In addition, she collected toys from all the schools so families would have the opportunity to get Christmas gifts for their children.
“It’s nice for the parents to say, ‘I got you this gift,’” she said.
The closet is open to residents of the South Glens Falls school community.
“You’ve got to be able to sustain it,” she said. "You’ve got to set limits somewhere. That’s the difficult part. We’re not checking residency or anything now, but there may be a day when we have to.”
If families have an emergency between months, Metivier said they are welcome to reach out to the Kindness Closet and make a special arrangement.
For more information, contact kindnesscloset@sgfcsd.org.
Metivier said there are also resources at the closet that let people know of other food pantries in the area and about the shelf life of food.
There's also information about calling 211 to find out where people can get help finding jobs or dealing with domestic violence.
“It’s going to be another good spot just for additional help and services,” she said.
People can also write down items that they would like to see in the closet, so officials at the store can be aware of what to purchase or if, for example, somebody was looking for a bed and one was donated.
District officials say there is a great need for the closet, as more than 1,000 of the district’s roughly 3,100 students are in some type of economic need.
“The Kindness Closet is a perfect example of the lessons we are trying to teach our children on a regular basis,” said Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr in a news release. “We’re so thrilled that Jamie’s vision to expand the Kindness Closet is a reality. Her dream will make the lives of thousands of people in our community better.”
Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.