Kindness Closet moves to larger space in South Glens Falls, thanks to teacher and $100,000 grant

The closet operates on a points system, according to Metivier. Small items like toiletries are worth 1 point. More expensive goods like sheets and blankets are worth 3 points. Families are allotted 10 points when they come in.

Metivier said she is trying to provide some extra items that do not cost any points. For the grand opening, there were socks.

In addition, she collected toys from all the schools so families would have the opportunity to get Christmas gifts for their children.

“It’s nice for the parents to say, ‘I got you this gift,’” she said.

The closet is open to residents of the South Glens Falls school community.

“You’ve got to be able to sustain it,” she said. "You’ve got to set limits somewhere. That’s the difficult part. We’re not checking residency or anything now, but there may be a day when we have to.”

If families have an emergency between months, Metivier said they are welcome to reach out to the Kindness Closet and make a special arrangement.

For more information, contact kindnesscloset@sgfcsd.org.