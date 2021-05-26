Kilcoyne Farm seeks to open slaughterhouse at Airport Industrial Park

The project would include space to train meat-cutters, he said.

“We’re really trying to bring back the skill of meat-cutting, whole animal butchery. A lot of people know how to cut meat, but they don’t know how to break down a whole animal. We’re trying to educate as many people as we can and create more jobs even if they don’t want to stay in our facility,” he said.

Kilcoyne and his father, Pat, are the company's only employees currently, but he expects to hire 15 to 20 people to start, he said, and that number could grow.

Construction would start this fall, with the slaughterhouse open by spring. The timeline will depend on securing bank financing, he said.

Kilcoyne and his brother-in-law, John McLaughlin, and sister, Alicia McLaughlin, will jointly operate the facility.

They also plan to open a retail butcher shop in Saratoga Springs and are currently looking for space.

The business was founded 15 to 20 years ago and supplies products to restaurants, schools, hospitals and individuals, Kilcoyne said.

“We started out just selling to friends and family, and then we started selling up in Lake Placid to a couple of restaurants and it took off from there,” he said.