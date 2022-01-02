Kilayko joins Saratoga Hospital Medical Group as infectious disease specialist

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Clarisse Kilayko recently returned to the region to join Saratoga Hospital Medical Group.

She brings 10 years of experience in infectious disease medicine.

For five of those years, Kilayko practiced at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury with providers who are now members of the Saratoga Hospital infectious disease team.

“In a time of heightened demand for infectious disease specialists, we were extremely fortunate to be able to recruit a physician with Dr. Kilayko’s skills, experience and commitment,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital.

Kilayko comes to Saratoga Hospital from Berkshire Medical Center in Massachusetts. She earned her medical degree at the University of the Philippines and completed an internship, residency and fellowship at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital in New York City (now Mount Sinai Morningside).

Kilayko is board certified in internal medicine with a subspecialty certification in infectious disease. She is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Infectious Disease is located at 665 Saratoga Road, Wilton.

