Kids with Packs Backpack Program gives over 500 students a boost

Volunteers from Nemer Motor Group, Tri-County United Way, Target and The Post-Star help pack backpacks on Aug. 22 at Nemer Ford in Queensbury.

Since 2017, The Post-Star, Tri-County United Way and Nemer Motor Group have partnered in the Kids with Packs Backpack Program.

The program provides backpacks filled with school supplies for local elementary school students in need.

Each year, the program continues to expand, thanks to generous donations from the program's partners.

The Kids with Packs program has supplied thousands of backpacks to elementary age students in over 20 local school districts within the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) BOCES.

This year, with the support of Nemer Ford of Queensbury, Nemer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Queensbury, Tri-County United Way, The Post-Star, Target, Irving Tissue, and several community volunteers from local schools, businesses and organizations, the program was able to supply over 500 local elementary students with backpacks and supplies to start off the school year.

With community support, organizers plan to continue expanding the Kids with Packs Program to more schools and more students. To support local kids in this effort, donate through the Tri-County United website by visiting www.tricountyunitedway.org/donate and direct your donation to the “Kids with Packs Program."

For more information, visit www.poststar.com/kidswithpacks.

