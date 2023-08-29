This story is an update of the story we ran Friday Aug. 25, 2023.

GANSEVOORT – Two local young artists raised more than $160 selling art for charity over the weekend. The money will go to the North Shore Animal League Adirondack Cat Adoption Center on Maple Street in Glens Falls.

Ember and Lili Cox worked with their dad Gary Cox and mom Kelly to get art ready for their sale.

The family opened an art stand at their home in Gansevoort Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday they set up shop near the Lake George Steamboat Company.

As of Sunday evening, Cox said the girl’s art had brought in $162.20 and counting.

“(Ember) said she wanted to have an art stand, but she wanted to give the money away to the animal shelter,” explained Gary Cox. “They’ve been working feverishly for the past month putting together rock art, framed art, jewelry, all kinds of things.”

“The fact that they’re even engaged in doing that for us and our rescued kitties is really very thoughtful and caring,” said Debbie Oligny, director of the adoption center. The center is a no-kill rescue center and is part of the national group, the North Shore Animal League America.