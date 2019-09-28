FORT EDWARD -- The two Missouri men accused of kidnapping two Washington County girls last month face new charges in a grand jury indictment filed Thursday, one of them facing two rape counts.
A Washington County grand jury has indicted the duo on 11 charges, the suspect who authorities believe masterminded the plan to drive from Missouri to Whitehall to meet up with a 14-year-old girl facing seven of the counts.
That man, Bradley R. Mittler, 24, faces one charge of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree rape and two misdemeanor conspiracy charges.
The rape charges accuse him of having sex with the 14-year-old girl twice in the days before the girl and her friend decided to drive west with Mittler and co-defendant Brian F. Hafer.
Hafer, 36, faces two second-degree kidnapping counts and two misdemeanor conspiracy charges. He is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl, so he faces lesser kidnapping charges.
The charges stem from Mittler's decision to drive from Washington, Missouri to Whitehall around Aug. 24-25 to meet a girl he had met online, He pretended to be 17 years old, providing the girl and her mother with a birth certificate and high school report card under another name.
The men stayed at a Queensbury motel for several days before the 14-year-old and her 15-year-old friend agreed to drive west with them, coming up with a ruse to have Hafer pretend to be the father of another girl at one point to say they were staying with his daughter.
The girls sneaked out of their homes the night of Aug. 29-30, and family members reported them missing the morning of Aug. 30.
You have free articles remaining.
Police and relatives of the girls quickly zeroed in on Mittler based on contact the younger girl had with him, and when he was contacted by phone, they were in Ohio. The two men left the girls at a shopping plaza in Ohio, then went to a local police department.
The men were charged with kidnapping and extradited to Washington County on Wednesday.
Court records show Mittler may have raped the child as many as 14 times, most of them occurring during encounters in a motel in Queensbury, so additional charges could be filed.
Hafer's lawyer, Marc Zuckerman, said he had no comment on the case Friday, as he had just been assigned and had yet to meet with his client.
Mittler is being represented by Washington County Conflict Defender Tom Cioffi, who could not be reached Friday.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said arraignment dates before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan will be set in the coming days.
Mittler faces up to 25-years-to-life in state prison on the first-degree kidnapping count, while Hafer faces up to 25 years.
Both men are being held in Washington County Jail pending further court action.
