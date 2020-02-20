Kidnapping suspect rejects plea deal as pretrial hearings start

FORT EDWARD — Police detailed Thursday how technology allowed them to track two alleged kidnappers and their teenage victims to Ohio last August.
State Police and police from a small city in southern Ohio testified in Washington County Court about the efforts that led to the arrest of two men from Missouri who were charged with illegally taking two girls from Whitehall to Ohio on Aug. 30.
Defendant Bradley R. Mittler pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping last month, but co-defendant Brian Hafer has rejected plea deal offers, which resulted in a pretrial evidentiary hearing Thursday that focused on statements he made to police and how authorities came to find the girls and the men with whom they left Whitehall.
The girls, ages 14 and 15, willingly accompanied the duo after one met Mittler, 24, online. But under state law, they could not legally consent to leaving with the men because they were too young.
Mittler and Hafer were tracked to Ohio by E-Z Pass toll records that zeroed in on the Toyota sedan that Mittler had rented, which police identified by calling rental agencies in his home state of Missouri. State Police had pictures of the vehicle from toll plaza cameras that they were able to relay to police in Ohio and Indiana, where they determined the men were headed.
Police also used technology to locate the cellphones that the defendants and girls had with them, which placed them near Cincinnati that night.
State Police Investigator Kevin Reppenhagen said Mittler called State Police when learning that he was being sought, but denied that they had taken the girls with them.
"He said, 'The girls were never with us,'" Reppenhagen said.
Minutes later, as Reppenhagen talked to Mittler, police in Monroe, Ohio, spotted the car and stopped it, arresting both men at gunpoint.
The girls were not with them, as police later determined the men had left them at a restaurant when learning that police were looking for them. They were located there unharmed a short time after the men were taken into custody.
Monroe Detective Aaron Ledford testified that Hafer agreed to speak with him in a videotaped interview, and said Hafer told him he did not know the girls were underage.
"He told me he thought the age of the girls was 19," Ledford testified.
McKeighan reserved decision on the admissibility of the statements. Trial in the case is to start March 23.
Mittler, 24, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but that was postponed until April 3 in light of the requirement he testify against Hafer, his 36-year-old friend.
Mittler, who allegedly raped one of the girls repeatedly after pretending to be a 17-year-old high school student, agreed to a plea deal that includes a 15-year prison sentence. Hafer, who is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl, has pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea offer Thursday that includes a nine-year prison term.
