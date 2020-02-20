Kidnapping suspect rejects plea deal as pretrial hearings start

Police also used technology to locate the cellphones that the defendants and girls had with them, which placed them near Cincinnati that night.

State Police Investigator Kevin Reppenhagen said Mittler called State Police when learning that he was being sought, but denied that they had taken the girls with them.

"He said, 'The girls were never with us,'" Reppenhagen said.

Minutes later, as Reppenhagen talked to Mittler, police in Monroe, Ohio, spotted the car and stopped it, arresting both men at gunpoint.

The girls were not with them, as police later determined the men had left them at a restaurant when learning that police were looking for them. They were located there unharmed a short time after the men were taken into custody.

Monroe Detective Aaron Ledford testified that Hafer agreed to speak with him in a videotaped interview, and said Hafer told him he did not know the girls were underage.

"He told me he thought the age of the girls was 19," Ledford testified.