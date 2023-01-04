Kevin Geraghty continues on as Board of Supervisors chair; Hogan claims personal attacks

Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the county is in “good shape” on Wednesday, after he was elected chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors for the second year in a row.

“We have our issues that we need to deal with and I plan on dealing with them in the proper fashion,” Geraghty said after a spirited organizational meeting on Wednesday. “I’m hoping in 2023, we can put the personal attacks behind us.”

Geraghty, a Republican, shared his comments after receiving the majority of his colleagues’ votes over Democratic Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer. Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett, the only independent on the board, was also nominated, but declined the nomination and voted for Geraghty.

Geraghty also served as the chairman for four years from 2013 to 2016, as well as county budget officer for six years and as acting county administrator for a year and a half between 2016 and 2018.

The meeting began and ended with heated discussions of different matters affecting the board.

Toward the end of the meeting, Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan asked the board to enter into executive session to discuss a board member’s actions and future repercussions, but the motion was defeated.

Hogan tearfully spoke before walking out of the meeting, calling out her fellow supervisors for continuously personally attacking each other and even contacting members of their families.

Hogan spoke of emails that she requested from the county, which “showed evidence of targeted, personal attacks” allegedly sent by Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt.

“To all of you who just voted not to go into executive session, you just want to continue to allow the harassment, the belittling and the demeaning to continue on this board. We treat each other like crap, people, and it needs to stop,” Hogan said. “I think as a body we need to discuss what to do when members of this body act that way. It is becoming a hostile work environment. I do not want to come to work because I am being harassed here by my colleagues.”

Hogan has come under criticism recently for accepting a job as executive director of the Vinalhaven Land Trust in Maine. She and her husband, Jim, have owned a home there since 2018. Supervisor Hogan said she is still a resident of Johnsburg and working remotely.

Following Hogan’s departure from the meeting, Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber suggested a censure for McDevitt, who attempted to defend himself.

“I think we all have experienced the flavor of a previous chairperson of this board, and 13 supervisors on this board voted to a make significant change after facing you,” he said to Seeber.

Geraghty called the meeting to order after both supervisors began speaking loudly and out of turn.

“I try to give people a chance to speak and it got derailed with personal attacks and it’s got to stop. I always try to act professionally and I have never spoken out about anything,” Geraghty said after the meeting.

Weighted vote issue

Earlier in the meeting, there was discussion about the impact of November’s vote by Glens Falls residents to change the zones of their wards, which would change the percentage of the weighted votes each supervisor from the city would have.

“This is really something that needs to be corrected before we vote on such an important decision here at the county. Really, I think we should be fixing it before we take any votes. We know that Glens Falls weighted votes make a difference, often when individuals are voting different from one another here in the city,” Braymer said at the start of the meeting.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty, along with Seeber and Hogan, also raised concerns about the county not taking action regarding the city law, which took effect on Jan. 1.

Warren County Attorney Larry Elmen advised the board that he had not received additional correspondence from Glens Falls regarding the new wards, but that the weighted votes were calculated based off of the 2020 U.S. Census.

The clerk and attorney explained that a legal process is necessary with certain time constraints that must be followed, including a public hearing and enough time for a legal notice of the hearing in the newspaper.

Geraghty assured the board that this was a pressing issue and he would handle it as such, with a special meeting and subsequent public hearing before the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 17.

As the meeting continued, Seeber and Beaty abstained from every vote, stating it was not a legal process.