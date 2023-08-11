A local man received high accolades from town officials during Tuesday’s Moreau Town Board meeting with a proclamation naming Aug. 8, 2023 Kenneth Thomas “Kenny T.” Fuller Day throughout the town of Moreau.

“Kenny T gives generously of his time and is known to selflessly offer his assistance and guidance to anyone in need … and regularly gives back to our community in many ways including participating in the annual cleanup day in the town of Moreau and the village of South Glens Falls with a keen interest in the aesthetics of Big Bend Cemetery on Old Bend Road along the banks of the Hudson River,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz read from the proclamation.

A South Glens Falls native, Fuller now lives in Queensbury during the summer and Florida in the winter. When he’s back in the area, Fuller spends his time on his paddle board with his dog, Noah, playing country music gigs at local watering holes and events, and generally helping out his neighbors however he can.

“As long as we just try to do the right things, that’s what it’s all about,” Fuller said during an interview with The Post-Star. “Whether it’s using your talent, your gift, making people happy, smiling, a little bit goes a long way.”

A particular project Fuller always returns to each season is the Big Bend Cemetery along Old Bend Road. The cemetery dates back to 1798.

“I just try to keep it up because it’s so old, and some of the stones are in very good shape,” he said.

Fuller has fond memories of growing up in the area with his family. He said his grandparents owned property on Old Bend Road, while his parents lived on a small farm. He recalled him and his brother, Collin, spending time at both locations riding horses, working the land, and helping their grandfather care for the old cemetery.

“We had a small farm, and I was out plowing fields at seven years old, you know,” he said. “So (my dad) taught me the work ethic, mom taught me the kindness.”

Once his grandfather passed away, Fuller took it upon himself to care for the cemetery.

He explained that he would typically only clear the pathway from the road back into the actual cemetery, but this year, with talks of the “Big Boom Trail” initiative, which would bring users directly along the cemetery grounds, he decided to take the time to clear the entire area.

“Timing is everything,” he said. “Now I’m thinking and I’m hoping, the more people see this that know it’s here, the more in the future — with or without me around — it’s going to be taken care of.”

Fuller never expected to receive any recognition for his work at the cemetery, but he hopes that his efforts will show people the importance of slowing down, getting out, and taking the time to appreciate what’s around them.

“The busier you are, the healthier you’re going to stay. And that doesn’t mean you have to clean a cemetery. That means just go out for a freaking walk or something once in a while,” he advised. “We don’t know how long we’re here, so we want to do it right.”