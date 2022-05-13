Ken Tingley to speak at Crandall Public Library on May 24

GLENS FALLS — Ken Tingley, former editor of The Post-Star, will speak at Crandall Public Library on Tuesday, May 24, about the future of newspapers and his second book, “The Last American Newspaper,” a memoir of the people and stories that The Post-Star covered while he was the editor (1999-2020).

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room.

During Tingley's tenure as editor, the newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing in 2009 and he was recognized by the New York State Associated Press Association with its “Newspaper of Distinction” award nine times while winning more than a dozen national awards for its journalism.

Tingley also wrote an award-winning local news column that was regularly honored by the New York State News Publishers Association and the New York State Associated Press Association. When Tingley retired in July 2020, his column had been named a finalist by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists in eight of the past 10 years. It was honored with a first-place award in 2016.

"We are eager to host Ken's talk as we launch into post-pandemic programming,” said Library Director Kathleen Naftaly in a news release. "Most of us at Crandall, like a majority of our community, grew up reading his articles. I look forward to hearing his perspective on the future of newspapers and what that means for our community and frankly, the nation."

Before becoming editor in 1999, Tingley was sports editor of The Post-Star from 1988 to 1999, a period when the sports section was annually honored as one of the best small-newspaper sports sections in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Tingley was honored for his writing by APSE 11 times, including five times for columns. Tingley served as third vice president for APSE from 1995 to 1997.

Tingley started his newspaper career as a sportswriter at the Ashland (Ky.) Daily Independent in 1979 before moving on to the Press-Republican in Plattsburgh (1980-1982), The Daily Star in Oneonta (1982-1987) and the Kingsport (Tenn.) Times-News (1987-1988).

Tingley grew up in Seymour, Conn., and graduated from Seymour High School in 1975. He attended college at the University of Connecticut’s Waterbury branch for two years, before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University, where he became sports editor of The Eastern Progress his senior year and graduated with a degree in journalism in 1979.

He married his wife, Gillian, in 1982 and they had a son, Joseph, in 1996.

The doors to the Christine L. McDonald Community Room will open at 5:00 p.m. Library officials noted that as of May 11, masks will not be required but are recommended for this event. COVID protocols may change as the library adheres to CDC and Warren County Public Health Department guidelines, according to the news release.

