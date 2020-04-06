Kelly's Angels race switches to virtual 5K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kelly’s Angels is making its Mother’s Day race, called the Mother-Lovin' 5K, a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly’s Angels is a charitable organization that provides grants to benefit children in the Capital Region whose lives have been forever changed by the loss of a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness.

The Mother-Lovin' 5K was started by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 reporter Mark Mulholland in memory of his wife, Kelly, who lost her battle with cancer in 2007 at the age of 37.

Instead of running in a group in Saratoga Spa State Park, participants will run or walk some time on Mother’s Day weekend in their neighborhoods, on their treadmills or any safe place of their choosing.

They will be provided a race bib via email that they can post to social media or print out and wear at the time they choose to run or walk.

Participants can then send their race photo to be posted in the online gallery or share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #Mother-LovinVirtual5K, #MLVirtual5K or #KellysAngelsInc5K.

For more information, go to kellysangelsinc.org.

