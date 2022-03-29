Kelly's Angels offers $24,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kelly's Angels Inc., an organization created to assist children who have lost a parent due to cancer or other illnesses, is offering $24,000 in scholarships to high school seniors this spring.

Applications are now being accepted from eight local high schools: Saratoga Springs High School, Saratoga Central Catholic School, Hoosic Valley Central School District, Queensbury High School, Glens Falls High School, South Glens Falls High School, Stillwater High School and Whitehall Junior/Senior High School.

Each scholarship is worth $1,500 and requires that the student:

Be attending college/an institution of higher learning

Have a need for financial assistance

Have persevered in the face of adversity

Have shown a commitment to serving others, especially other children

Is a hardworking student, but not necessarily the highest achieving

The organization was started by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor and reporter Mark Mulholland 12 years ago after losing his wife Kelly, a school teacher, at the age of 37.

“The scholarships honor the legacy of my late wife, Kelly, who was a teacher,” explained Mulholland. “Kelly was a great advocate for helping students reach their full potential. These scholarships aim to encourage students who have faced adversity at a young age to keep persevering and moving forward.”

To apply, students must submit the following before the deadline April 29: the student’s high school transcript, college essay, letter(s) of recommendation written to colleges on their behalf, information related to extracurriculars and/or service, and a short essay that speaks to the aforementioned criteria for the Kelly’s Angels scholarship.

Interested seniors can apply at KellysAngelsInc.org/application-ka.

The non-for-profit foundation traditionally provides children who have lost a parent, caregiver, or sibling to cancer, a "Fun Grant" which allows the child to buy something special or visit a destination. Additionally, Kelly's Angels provides "Angel Aid" and "Angel Hugs" grants that offer financial assistance to families with a sick member or to the surviving members of a family tragedy.

Questions about the scholarships should be emailed to KellysAngelsInc@gmail.com.

