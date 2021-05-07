Kelly's Angels Mother-Lovin' Virtual 5K set for this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 2021 Kelly’s Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin’ Virtual 5K is set to take place this weekend.

Organizers are closing in on their goal of 1,000 participants as there are runners and walkers signed up from almost every U.S. state. As of Wednesday, the event was missing participants from Delaware, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to a news release.

The event raises money to help children in the Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or illness, or are battling a life-threatening condition. The charity is named after Kelly Mulholland, the wife of WNYT NewsChannel 13 anchor and reporter Mark Mulholland, who died from breast cancer in 2007.

“The weather forecast for the weekend looks good, so there is a great opportunity to get outside, get some exercise and most importantly, raise money for our charity that has helped dozens of families,” Kelly’s Angels founder Mark Mulholland said in a news release. “Our all-volunteer charity provided grants, scholarships and assistance to local kids and families totaling approximately $70,000 last year, and we need your support to continue our mission.”