Kelly's Angels Mother-Lovin' Virtual 5K set for this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 2021 Kelly’s Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin’ Virtual 5K is set to take place this weekend.
Organizers are closing in on their goal of 1,000 participants as there are runners and walkers signed up from almost every U.S. state. As of Wednesday, the event was missing participants from Delaware, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to a news release.
The event raises money to help children in the Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or illness, or are battling a life-threatening condition. The charity is named after Kelly Mulholland, the wife of WNYT NewsChannel 13 anchor and reporter Mark Mulholland, who died from breast cancer in 2007.
“The weather forecast for the weekend looks good, so there is a great opportunity to get outside, get some exercise and most importantly, raise money for our charity that has helped dozens of families,” Kelly’s Angels founder Mark Mulholland said in a news release. “Our all-volunteer charity provided grants, scholarships and assistance to local kids and families totaling approximately $70,000 last year, and we need your support to continue our mission.”
The organization helps families by providing “Fun Grants” for children to make memories by going to a sporting event or a Broadway show; “Angel Aid,” which are one-time grants to support families struggling due to the loss of a spouse or from significant health care expenses in their health battle; “Angel Hugs,” to help a parent provide self-care; and scholarships for college-bound seniors at seven Capital Region high schools.
It costs $10 to register. Upon registration, people will receive an email with a digital bib to post or print and wear on their run or walk. People are asked to walk or run a 5K course of their choosing at a safe social distance sometime this weekend. People are encouraged to participate in their neighborhood or on a treadmill.
People are encouraged to post pictures to social media and use the hashtag #MLVirtual5K and follow Kelly’s Angels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Their website is available at KellysAngelsInc.org.