Kelly's Angels announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its mission to include aid for local Ukrainian children.

The nonprofit organization was started by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor Mark Mulholland, whose wife lost her battle with cancer in 2007. Mulholland said his children were still young and the family saw a need for others facing similar hardships.

"When she passed, my children were just seven and five years old, Connor and McKenna, and we saw that there was a need to bring smiles to faces of kids who had suffered similarly," Mulholland told The Post-Star on Tuesday. "There are a ton of organizations that help people going through the battle, but we felt there was a need to bring a little joy to children who endured some pretty difficult times."

Kelly's Angels Inc. has since expanded to offer assistance and grants to children experiencing the loss of a sibling as well as now assisting families who are currently caring for a terminally ill member.

"We provide what we call fun grants to kids who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer, because that can be a very difficult time. Not too long ago, we also started something called Angel Aid, which provides families with the means to help make ends meet or make memories while they still can," he explained.

Mulholland said the new program, Hugs for Ukraine, was "a good natural extension" of the organization.

"We are an organization that brings smiles to kids' faces and Ukrainian kids have suffered, especially if they've been ripped from their homelands and are now living in this area. We thought this is a great way to help them out, bring some smiles to their faces and let them know that people in our area care about them," he said about the new venture.

A news release about the new initiative on Tuesday asked local schools, churches and individuals to nominate Ukrainian families with children who are now living in the Capital Region due to the war for a one-time grant.

Mulholland said though the program began on Tuesday, they had already received nominations.

"We did an outreach yesterday to the schools we already provide scholarships to and we've already heard from schools saying they have Ukrainian students living there who could use some help and called it a wonderful program.

"The first response we received was from Queensbury and shortly after that, we also heard from a teacher in Saratoga Springs as well, saying they have several families and children there," he shared over the phone.

Applications are available at KellysAngelsInc.org/Ukraine.

The Kelly’s Angels Hugs for Ukraine program has no end date and there is no deadline for submitting applications. Questions about Hugs for Ukraine can be emailed to KellysAngelsInc@gmail.com.

Mulholland said May is a busy month for the organization with $30,000 in scholarships to be distributed to disadvantaged students pursuing higher education after high school and its only annual fundraiser 'The Mother-Lovin' 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Mother's Day.