Kelly's Angels to celebrate anniversary with gala Jan. 18

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Local charity Kelly’s Angels will celebrate 10 years of helping local children and families with a community gala later this month at Canfield Casino.

The event will be held the night of Jan. 18 at the Congress Street, Saratoga Springs, venue.

“This gala will pay tribute to all of our contributors and friends whose generosity has made possible all of the help we’ve given local kids and families so far,” said NewsChannel 13 reporter/anchor Mark Mulholland, founder of Kelly’s Angels. “We promise it will be the party of the decade.”

Made up entirely of volunteers, Kelly’s Angels helps Capital Region families and kids whose lives have been forever changed by cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. Mulholland established the 501©(3) charitable organization in 2009 to honor his late wife, Kelly. Kelly Mulholland was a wife, mother and local schoolteacher who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 37.

