Kelly's Angels to celebrate anniversary with gala Jan. 18

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Local charity Kelly’s Angels will celebrate 10 years of helping local children and families with a community gala later this month at Canfield Casino.
The event will be held the night of Jan. 18 at the Congress Street, Saratoga Springs, venue.
“This gala will pay tribute to all of our contributors and friends whose generosity has made possible all of the help we’ve given local kids and families so far,” said NewsChannel 13 reporter/anchor Mark Mulholland, founder of Kelly’s Angels. “We promise it will be the party of the decade.”
Made up entirely of volunteers, Kelly’s Angels helps Capital Region families and kids whose lives have been forever changed by cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. Mulholland established the 501©(3) charitable organization in 2009 to honor his late wife, Kelly. Kelly Mulholland was a wife, mother and local schoolteacher who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 37.
You have free articles remaining.
In her memory, Kelly’s Angels provides “Fun Grants” to children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer as well as college scholarships to local high school seniors who’ve overcome significant adversity. The group also provides “Angel Aid” to help families currently struggling with a life-threatening illness and “Angel Hugs” to surviving spouses.
All proceeds from the gala will support the continued work of Kelly’s Angels, which also holds an annual 5K run/walk each Mother’s Day.
The gala will feature food, drinks, entertainment by The Audiostars and a silent auction.
Tickets are available online until Jan. 11 at kellysangels.app.rsvpify.com/ and are $100 per person or $75 per person for those 25 years of age or younger.
For more about Kelly’s Angels and the “10 Years of Love Gala,” visit kellysangelsinc.org.