Kelly’s Angels awards $24,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

Kelly’s Angels, the Capital Region charity devoted to helping local children and families facing loss or a life-threatening illness, has awarded $24,000 in scholarships to 16 local high school graduates who have overcome significant adversity and shown a commitment to helping others.

A teacher, wife and mom, Kelly Mulholland died in 2007 at age 37 after a long struggle with breast cancer. She left her husband, Mark, and two children, Connor and McKenna, who were just 7 and 5 at the time.

The Muhollands formed Kelly’s Angels to honor her memory and her commitment to helping children and to help other families suffering through similar tragedies. Now in its 11th year, Kelly’s Angels provides grants to children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness and families who are battling a life-threatening condition. Last year, Kelly’s Angels presented more than $70,000 in grants to local children and families, all of it made possible through the generosity of its donors and supporters.

“It is truly our privilege to help these people whose personal stories of perseverance, courage and kindness are so inspiring,” said WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor/reporter Mark Mulholland in a news release. “Kelly’s Angels is all about perseverance and finding joy in life, and these students, at a young age, have already shown the way.”