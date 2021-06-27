 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly’s Angels awards $24,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates
0 comments

Kelly’s Angels awards $24,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly's Angels benefit race

Runners get started in the Kelly's Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K benefit race at Saratoga Spa State Park in this 2017 file photo. 

 Post-Star file photo

Kelly’s Angels, the Capital Region charity devoted to helping local children and families facing loss or a life-threatening illness, has awarded $24,000 in scholarships to 16 local high school graduates who have overcome significant adversity and shown a commitment to helping others.

A teacher, wife and mom, Kelly Mulholland died in 2007 at age 37 after a long struggle with breast cancer. She left her husband, Mark, and two children, Connor and McKenna, who were just 7 and 5 at the time.

The Muhollands formed Kelly’s Angels to honor her memory and her commitment to helping children and to help other families suffering through similar tragedies. Now in its 11th year, Kelly’s Angels provides grants to children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness and families who are battling a life-threatening condition. Last year, Kelly’s Angels presented more than $70,000 in grants to local children and families, all of it made possible through the generosity of its donors and supporters.

“It is truly our privilege to help these people whose personal stories of perseverance, courage and kindness are so inspiring,” said WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor/reporter Mark Mulholland in a news release. “Kelly’s Angels is all about perseverance and finding joy in life, and these students, at a young age, have already shown the way.”

The graduates of eight local high schools receiving $1,500 Kelly’s Angels scholarships each are:

Queensbury High School:

  • Isabella Bennett (college to be decided)
  • Samuel Rowley (Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)

Glens Falls High School:

  • Ella Kules (Nazareth College)
  • Efthymios (Timmy) Antonelos (The College of Saint Rose)

Whitehall High School

  • Mya Touchette (Western New England University)

Stillwater High School

  • Jayna Patrick (University at Albany)

Saratoga Springs High School

  • Jason Zheng (Yale University)
  • Ciara Schoen (College to be decided)
  • Cristina DeMeo (Harvard University)

South Glens Falls High School

  • Ella McFadden (SUNY Adirondack)
  • Henry Burch (Stony Brook University)
  • Avery Willis (Cornell University)

Hoosic Valley High School

  • Emma Carlo (Hudson Valley Community College)
  • Jonah Smith (Hudson Valley Community College)

Saratoga Central Catholic High School

  • Cailin Mercier (Hudson Valley Community College)
  • Aiden Lambert (University of Central Florida)

Kelly’s Angels is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Learn more at KellysAngelsInc.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency
Local

Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not extend the state of emergency he declared at the onset of the pandemic, which gave him authority to temporarily modify or suspend laws and issue directives to better respond to the public health emergency.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queensbury High School graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News