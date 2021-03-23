Kelly’s Angels annual 5K to be held virtually on Mother’s Day weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Registration for the Kelly’s Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin’ Virtual 5K is now open, with a goal of 1,000 participants from every state in the nation.
This is the second year the charity’s signature fundraiser is being held virtually due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
All proceeds directly support the Kelly’s Angels mission to help children in the Capital Region who’ve lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness or who are battling a life-threatening condition.
“The pandemic forced us to move the Mother-Lovin’ 5K to a virtual setting last year and we were blown away by the support — 900 participants from more than 20 states signed up to run and walk from a distance for a cause that brought us all a little closer,” explained WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 reporter and anchor Mark Mulholland, who founded Kelly’s Angels after his wife, Kelly, a school teacher, died at age 37 from breast cancer in 2007 when their two children were only 5 and 7.
“The need for support among families facing loss and adversity has grown greater during these challenging times, which makes this fundraising event even more important than ever,” Mulholland said in a news release.
Kelly’s Angels helped more families in 2020 than any year prior, with grants, scholarships and assistance to local kids and families totaling about $70,000 last year.
To join, there are three things you can do:
- Register for $10 per person and encourage friends, family and colleagues to do the same — including those in other states.
- Run or walk on Mother’s Day weekend. Upon registration you will be emailed a digital bib to post or print and wear on your run or walk. Any time between May 7 and 9, participants are asked to run or walk a 5K course of their choosing, at a safe social distance — perhaps in their neighborhood or on a treadmill.
- Get social by sharing your photos. Grab a selfie as you run or walk and send us your photo for the Mother-Lovin’ photo gallery. Share on social media with the hashtag #MLVirtual5K or #KellysAngels. Follow Kelly's Angels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to stay up to date on all race details.
Learn more at KellysAngelsInc.org.
Kelly’s Angels is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that was founded in 2010.