Kelly’s Angels annual 5K to be held virtually on Mother’s Day weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Registration for the Kelly’s Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin’ Virtual 5K is now open, with a goal of 1,000 participants from every state in the nation.

This is the second year the charity’s signature fundraiser is being held virtually due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

All proceeds directly support the Kelly’s Angels mission to help children in the Capital Region who’ve lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness or who are battling a life-threatening condition.

“The pandemic forced us to move the Mother-Lovin’ 5K to a virtual setting last year and we were blown away by the support — 900 participants from more than 20 states signed up to run and walk from a distance for a cause that brought us all a little closer,” explained WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 reporter and anchor Mark Mulholland, who founded Kelly’s Angels after his wife, Kelly, a school teacher, died at age 37 from breast cancer in 2007 when their two children were only 5 and 7.

“The need for support among families facing loss and adversity has grown greater during these challenging times, which makes this fundraising event even more important than ever,” Mulholland said in a news release.