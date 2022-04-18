'Keep our night skies dark': Petition against bridge lights presented to Washington County board

FORT EDWARD — Concerns about lights proposed for a new bridge in Shushan were raised at Friday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Michael Maturo, who lives on the hill above the county Route 61 bridge, presented a petition from more than 100 Shushan residents asking that three 5,000-lumen LEDs be removed from the engineering plans for the new bridge.

The existing bridge over the Batten Kill dates from 1962 and is unlighted. Construction on a replacement bridge is due to start next month.

Most of the people he talked to said they were unaware of plans to light the bridge, Maturo said. They were opposed to using taxpayer dollars “for something we never needed before,” and they worried about the effects of light pollution on local wildlife and the nighttime view.

“Many want to keep our tiny town rural and avoid the feeling of a city … . We repeatedly heard, ‘This is not Troy.’ They want us to keep our night skies dark so we can see the stars,” Maturo said.

The lights are not needed for safety on the bridge’s pedestrian walkway “because there’s nowhere to walk to.” If safety is a concern, “there are other ways to address it,” he said.

The bridge connects the towns of Salem on the east and Jackson on the west. The Salem Town Board voted on April 13 to ask the county to remove the lights from the bridge plans, Maturo said. That was confirmed by Salem Supervisor Sue Clary. Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie said his Town Board hasn’t discussed the issue yet.

In comments after the meeting, Clary said lights were included at a public hearing about plans for the new bridge in 2019.

“People seemed enthusiastic about the lights,” she said. But since then, outdoor lights “have become a hot topic” in town, she said.

Costs for lighting have risen sharply. Salem would be responsible for providing power and maintaining the lights. The town is paying between $27,000 and $28,000 per year for the downtown Salem and Shushan lighting districts, Clary said. The Shushan lighting district accounts for about $8,000.

“The bridge is so needed,” Clary said. “We really have to have a replacement. We can probably live without lights. We can’t live without a new bridge.”

The Board of Supervisors approved a construction contract for the new bridge at its March meeting. The lighting issue will be referred to the board’s Public Works Committee, which has the authority to modify the contract.

“They’ll review it. We’ll see where it goes,” Clary said. “I’d like to protect our nighttime skies.”

In other matters:

The board added $225,000 to the county tourism budget to fund more initiatives for events, Shop Washington County, travel itineraries, lodging and multimedia outreach. The work will be done by Black Dog Design. The county will pay with American Rescue Plan funds of up to $200,000 per year for three years, plus $25,000 from the fund balance. The board also voted to have the county join the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $500 per year.

County Department of Public Works Superintendent Deborah Donohue was reappointed to her position for a four-year term starting May 10. The county tourism department is organizing a Small Business Toolbox on April 29 in Salem. White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith, chair of the Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Development Committee, and Clary said many business owners don’t know what county, state, and federal resources are available to help them expand their business or move to the county. Washington County Tourism is sponsoring the free event with the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Central House in Salem and the Fort Salem Theater. The event will include refreshments and networking at the Central House and a panel discussion and vendor expo at the Fort Salem Theater. More information will be available at the tourism department’s website, https://washingtoncounty.fun/, and on its Facebook page as details are finalized. The plan is to hold a second business event in the northern part of the county in the fall, Griffith said.

Michael Hoag, state commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of New York and member of Adirondack Post 2475, presented Ken Winchell, director of the Washington County Veterans Services Office, with a plaque recognizing the office’s assistance to local veterans. “Your services come back to the county many times over” since veterans benefits bring federal dollars into their communities, Hoag said. Fort Ann Supervisor and county board Chair Sam Hall in turn presented Hoag with a county proclamation marking National Vietnam Veterans Day, which was March 29.

