Keenan Street to close for sewer line work

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that Keenan Street will be closed from Warren Street to Maple Street for sewer line repairs. The closure is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The street closure will allow the department to complete work on local sewer lines in the area.

Tom Girard, superintendent of public works, said that the department was performing an “exploratory dig” at the site to see if there is a broken pipe underground. He said that Public Works won’t have much information about the issue until workers are able to dig at the site.

“We’re really not sure. We’ve had some backups on Keenan,” Girard said.

He said that there isn’t an exact time frame for how long the work will take or how long the road will remain closed. The street is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release.

“It could be four hours, it could be two days,” Girard said of the street closure.

Keenan Street is normally one-way from Warren Street to Maple Street. During the scheduled two-day closure, local traffic will be allowed to enter the wrong way from Maple Street on a temporary basis.

There will be no access to Keenan Street from Warren Street.

He noted that the department doesn’t currently expect any traffic delays between Maple and Warren streets because the dig will take place strictly on Keenan Street.

Girard said he expects it to be typical dig. He said he wanted to get the word out to residents and neighbors in the area due to the busier traffic on Warren Street.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

