JACKSON -- Officials were warning about high water on local rivers after a mishap on the Batten Kill over the weekend.
Three kayakers overturned their boats late Saturday in the area where county Route 64 meets Foster Lane, requiring them to walk to a campground in the area for help, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. No injuries were reported.
The kayaks were later recovered pinned against debris in the river. A fourth whose owner had not reported it missing was found in the same area.
Rivers are higher and colder than usual this spring because of rain and snowmelt from winter. More rain is coming this week, which will likely keep rivers high into the weekend.
"Those looking to utilize the river in its current condition in those areas for recreational water activities should use extreme caution, inexperienced kayakers/paddlers should consider avoiding use of the river in its current state," the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
State Police, state forest rangers, Washington County sheriff's officers, the county Department of Public Safety and numerous fire departments and Cambridge Valley Rescue responded.
